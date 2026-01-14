AGS Charges Up ICE Barcelona 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS today announced it will showcase its refreshed look and innovative slot and interactive content within its stand #3T20 at ICE 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, January 19-21. This is the first time the Company will be showing slot content and products at the show, including international versions of two popular games. Attendees will also see the debut of AGSi’s online-first character, Cash Cow™, with the new interactive stepper game, Cash Cow Bonus Wheel™.

“To be attending the event from multiple sides of the gaming spectrum is so exciting for all of us,” said David Lopez, Chief Executive Officer of AGS. “As our fastest growing division, our interactive team has well represented the company at ICE for years, and we are now pumped to be able to broaden our reach and showcase our top performing North American core and premium slot titles ready for international and HHR markets.”

Fresh at ICE

Making their ICE debut are the Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Report charting Spectra™ UR43 and Spectra™ UR49 portrait upright cabinets, along with the moo-velous online-first character, Cash Cow.

The cabinets will showcase some of AGS’ most popular titles including Rakin’ Bacon!® Triple Oink Soda Fountain Fortunes®, Mariachi Fortunes Trio™ Fiesta De Las Calacas™, Triple Coin Treasures® Shamrock Fortunes®, and the much-anticipated international versions of Lion Cash® Princess Pingyang® and Ba Ba Da Fa™ Phoenix. The latter two titles have already successfully launched in the Philippines with strong performance metrics.

Cash Cow Bonus Wheel is taking the farm by storm with a memorable mascot, story line and exciting features that crosses games and channels, making the franchise instantly recognizable to players. Land one or more Dollar symbols to trigger the Wheel Feature, where the Wild, Double and Triple symbols are waiting to bring lucrative rewards to players.

In addition to these debuts, the Company’s messaging at ICE will focus on its ongoing expansion into international markets both in land-based slots, as well as the continuing rapid growth of the interactive side of the business. That growth includes the addition of two new interactive studios this year, doubling the size of the diverse interactive portfolio, and entering the online progressive table games sector.

"Our team is focused on evolving our offerings in ways that directly reflect market needs, to build more content that resonates with more markets,” said Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS. “We’re doubling down on incremental growth, bringing proven land-based concepts online with smart, thoughtful updates. Everything we’re building is grounded in data, shaped by partner insight, and designed to scale in a way that’s both achievable and impactful."

Reflective of the Company accelerating its European growth, AGSi recently took a selection of its best-performing games live in the UK with bet365, continuing a strong partnership that already exists across the United States, Ontario, and Latin America.

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

©2026 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

Media Inquiries: PR@PlayAGS.com