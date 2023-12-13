CardCash, an Acquisition of RDE, Inc. has Joined Livestream Social Shopping Platform MARKET.live

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce that CardCash has joined the MARKET.live platform, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform by Verb Technology Company, Inc.



Hailed by Fox News as "the StubHub for gift cards," CardCash is the go-to destination for digital gift cards from major brands.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, “CardCash continues on its remarkable growth trajectory, which underscores the value proposition that CardCash offers to both card sellers and buyers. We are always looking to expand CardCash’s visibility and making all those that own or are interested in gift cards aware of the opportunity to buy and sell gift cards in a secure and trustworthy platform. MARKET.live, enables CardCash to reach exponentially larger audiences.”

Verb Technology Company, Inc., is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital