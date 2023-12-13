Merger of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published a stock exchange notice on the 26th of September 2023 announcing the intragroup restructuring, during which the security industry companies Skarabeus Julgestusteenistus OÜ and Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts, which were acquired earlier this year, will merge with Viking Security AS. In accordance with the information published in the stock exchange notice on the 26th of September 2023, the merger decision of Viking Security AS (the acquiring company), Skarabeus Julgestusteenistus OÜ and Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts (the companies being acquired) was adopted on the 27th of October 2023 and an entry of the merger in the commercial register was made on 13 December 2023.

Pursuant to the merger agreement concluded on the 26th of September 2023, the legal successor of both Skarabeus Julgestusteenistus OÜ and Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts is Viking Security AS and, with the entry of the merger in the commercial register, all the assets of the companies being acquired were wholly transferred to Viking Security AS. Due to the merger, both Skarabeus Julgestusteenistus OÜ and Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts were deleted from the commercial register today.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel. +372 731 5000