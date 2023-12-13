13 DECEMBER 2023

RICHEMONT ANNOUNCES LAURENT MALECAZE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO OF CHLOÉ

Richemont announces that Riccardo Bellini has decided not to renew his mandate as President and CEO of Chloé – after four years in the role. The decision was made in full collaboration with the Group to allow a proper completion of his mission and a smooth onboarding and start of the new Creative Director.

During his tenure as President and CEO of Chloé, Riccardo has led a successful elevation and transformation of the brand, overseeing a period of growth and strong results both financially and creatively. He oversaw the appointment of Chemena Kamali as new Creative Director and the development of her first Fall 24 collection, making Chloé ready for another successful chapter. Riccardo’s vision and leadership was also instrumental in transforming Chloé into a purpose-driven company, as a pioneer in sustainability.

Riccardo Bellini commented:

“I am proud of four amazing years of business growth, transformation and successful results, the continuous elevation of the Maison and the leadership and pioneering role that Chloé plays today in sustainability. I am thankful to my incredible teams and to Richemont for the great support and partnership throughout. Today Chloé has the solid foundations to continue to grow bigger and stronger and I am fully confident that Chemena Kamali as new Creative Director will unlock the full potential of the Maison. I wish her and the entire Chloé team all the best future success.”

Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Richemont’s Fashion and Accessories Maisons, commented:

“I would like to thank Riccardo for his dedication and leadership over the last four years at Chloé. He has helped reconnect Chloé with its purpose, bringing a unique point of differentiation within the industry and laying the foundations for its next cycle of growth. It was a pleasure to work with him and I wish him success in his future projects.”

Riccardo Bellini will leave his role at Chloé by the end of December 2023. He will be succeeded by Laurent Malecaze as President and CEO of Chloé. Laurent joins from dunhill where he oversaw a successful turnaround of the business over the past two years. He previously led AZ Factory, part of Richemont, which he started up with Alber Elbaz. Prior to this, he was CEO of New York-based The Webster, a luxury multi-brand retailer, after several years as a strategic consultant at Bain & Company.

Laurent Malecaze commented:

“I am extremely honoured to be leading such an iconic French luxury Maison. I am thrilled to start this new chapter with the immensely talented Chemena Kamali.”

Philippe Fortunato commented:

“I am pleased to announce Laurent as the new President and CEO of Chloé. Laurent has a proven track record in partnering with great creative talents, and his ability to energise an organisation will be instrumental to lead Chloé during this period of creative renewal. I am confident his partnership with Chemena will usher in a sustained period of growth for the Maison.”

The new CEO of dunhill will be announced in due course.

