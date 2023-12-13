Creditors approved the revised draft restructuring plan of AB Snaige

On 13 December 2023 a meeting of creditors of AB Snaigė was held to consider the revised draft restructuring plan of the Company. The creditors approved the revised draft restructuring plan.
General director
Darius Varnas
Phone No. +370 315 56200
| Source: Snaige Snaige
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
