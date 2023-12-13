$7.5 Million “Paradise on Points End” Sale is Most Expensive Home in Mooresville

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ew5tsy3208ax8veisciin/h?rlkey=fdvxnrg21vkf2k4r3sn1133ay&dl=0



MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous transaction, the lakeside residence located at 130 Points End Drive, known as "Paradise On Points End," has sold for $7,500,000 setting a new sales record for price per square foot in Mooresville, North Carolina. Additionally, it is tied for the most expensive home sold in Mooresville and the second most expensive home sold on Lake Norman. With its own private sandy beach and unrivaled views, this modern architectural masterpiece was marketed exclusively by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lake Norman—Cornelius office.



Boasting over 7,000 square feet of meticulously designed living space, "Paradise On Points End" is an architectural triumph. The brand new construction home provides a seamless fusion of contemporary design with natural beauty. The property is situated just minutes from The Point, one of Mooresville's most prestigious communities.

The residence's expansive floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking panoramic views of Lake Norman from nearly every room. The open-concept floor plan creates an inviting and spacious atmosphere, with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art appliances throughout. From the gourmet chef's kitchen to the spa-like primary suite, the property promises a luxurious living experience.

Beyond its interior, the property offers a host of outdoor amenities for both entertainment and relaxation, including a waterfront fitness lounge, private boat dock, infinity pool, outdoor spa and fire pit.

"The sale of 130 Points End Drive is a significant milestone in the Mooresville luxury real estate market. Beyond the record price, the home is a brilliant combination of architectural excellence with an array of modern amenities that elevate the art of living.”

— Ben Bowen, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

