INVL Baltic Farmland investor's calendar for 2024

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:



29 February 2024 – audited financial reports and annual report;

9 May 2024 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2024;

30 July 2024 - semi-annual report of 2024;

12 November 2024 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2024.