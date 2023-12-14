FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

14 DECEMBER 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 5.0p per share following recent successful realisations of Innovation Consulting Group, Datapath Group, Protean Software and Luminet Networks, which will be paid on 19 January 2024.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 January 2024 and the record date for payment will be 5 January 2024.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181