Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Hunt, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco. In conjunction, there will be a presentation on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 1:30pm PT. The replay of the presentation will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.



About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

