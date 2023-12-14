SoundThinking Expands into Latin America with Launch of ShotSpotter in Montevideo, Uruguay

Summary: Leading public safety technology company, SoundThinking, Inc., announced the deployment of ShotSpotter® in Montevideo, Uruguay.



FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the deployment of ShotSpotter, its industry-leading acoustic gunshot detection system, in Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay. The deployment marks the expansion of ShotShotter into the large Latin American market.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with SoundThinking for the implementation of the ShotSpotter system in Montevideo,” said Nicolás Martinelli, Minister of the Interior of Uruguay. “Gunshot detection is a key part of our strategy for enhancing public safety by promptly identifying gunshot sounds and enabling quick police response. We believe this partnership will complement our other violence reduction efforts and help make communities safer.”

ShotSpotter will be integrated with existing technologies in Montevideo that help police respond more effectively to gun violence, including video cameras and the city’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. The installment of the system is part of Uruguay’s comprehensive approach to addressing growing gun violence among the approximately 1.38 million people residing in Montevideo. The deployment also includes the rollout of a Spanish-language version of the ShotSpotter InSight application to meet regional user needs.

“We are thrilled to bring SoundThinking’s public safety technology to Latin America,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “This deployment reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions for public safety in places that need it, and our goal of making neighborhoods safer worldwide.”

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

