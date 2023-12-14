Dedalus now governs open-source risks in a fraction of the time with CAST software intelligence

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedalus, the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, has adopted CAST Highlight in just a few weeks, enabling automated, fact-based control of open-source risks across their application portfolio, without disrupting developers.



The need for a fact-based scalable approach to portfolio governance became pressing as the firm over the years acquired over 200 applications serving more than 6,700 healthcare organizations worldwide, facilitating over four billion diagnostic results and managing 540 million patient records. The applications use a diverse set of technologies, hosted across several geographically dispersed platforms, and many contain third-party and open-source software (OSS) libraries which increase the complexity of planning the technology direction and managing security risks at a global program level.

The company’s Group Chief Technology Officer Daniel Becker recognized the need for a robust solution to oversee these diverse technologies and prioritize actions for a sustainable technology transformation program. With CAST Highlight's deployment across 50-plus strategic applications, Dedalus gained a comprehensive 'control tower' view of their software, including insights into OSS security risks, licensing issues, and intellectual property exposures across more than 2,000 components.

"CAST Highlight has proven to be an invaluable instrument in shaping our security budget,” said Director Romilla Kulshrestha. “It’s allowed us to develop a comprehensive remediation plan and allocate resources more effectively.”

Now, the product’s Portfolio Advisor automatically recommends which applications to focus on to lower security risks, reduce legal exposures, and upgrade component versions. This gives the firm increased visibility, along with better compliance and cost savings from component rationalization. It also provides advanced warning of emerging vulnerabilities not available yet in the National Vulnerabilities Database.

CAST Highlight makes all this possible without relying on each individual developer detecting these OSS-related risks on their own as it automatically reads the source code of all applications straight from their respective code repositories and aggregating the intelligence across the entire portfolio.

Moreover, CAST Highlight automatically generates a detailed software bill of materials (SBOM) for each application, allowing Dedalus to maintain an accurate and always up-to-date inventory of the composition of their applications.

Additionally, Dedalus has begun utilizing Cloud Maturity Insights provided by CAST Highlight to help speed-up the ongoing optimization of its applications for cloud. This comprehensive approach underscores Dedalus's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of software security and efficiency in the healthcare sector.

About Dedalus

Dedalus Group is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe, supporting globally the digital transformation of 6,700 healthcare organizations and 5,700 labs and diagnostic centers worldwide, processing its solutions for more than 540 million people worldwide. Dedalus offers support for the whole continuum of care, offering solutions based on open standards serving each actor in the healthcare ecosystem to provide better care on a healthier planet. Life flows through our software.

For more information, visit www.Dedalus.com .

About CAST