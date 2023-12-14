Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name LBMC a 2023 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services

Nashville, Tenn, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have selected LBMC, a top accounting and business consulting firm in the nation, for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means LBMC is one of the best companies to work for in the nation, coming in at No. 27 in the small to medium business category.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is highly competitve, based on a pool of responses from more than 127,000 employees from Great Place To Work-Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry. LBMC was also named a national Certified Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year.

These awards are based on what current team members say about their experience working at LBMC. This year, 93% of team members said LBMC is a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. In the last year, Great Place To Work surveyed companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work this year and thank our outstanding team members, without whom these awards would not be possible,” said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO. “These distinctions validate our efforts to provide an environment that fosters a strong sense of belonging and encourages personal and professional growth, while affirming our ongoing commitment to support and make each other successful. It’s a privilege to be recognized by our team members for a culture that allows them to flourish while helping our clients grow.”

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that LBMC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace and team members at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2023 Forbes Best Tax and Accounting Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and private equity space. LBMC has more than 850 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, cybersecurity, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit lbmc.com or call 615.377.4600.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

