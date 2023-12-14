Pacvue Offers Chewy Sponsored Ads Capabilities to Unlock New Opportunities for Pet Care Brands

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the industry’s first commerce acceleration platform, introduces new retail media and commerce capabilities for the Chewy marketplace. Pacvue's automated platform enables Chewy, the leading online destination for pet parents, pet care and brand partners, to utilize media optimizations, custom reporting and marketplace signals to drive strategic accelerated campaign decisions. With the addition of Chewy, Pacvue now offers advertising capabilities for three of the biggest pet retailers, providing brands comprehensive coverage of the pet retail sector for greater reach and impact.



“Pet care is currently a $320 billion industry that will only continue to grow,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue. “Chewy is a leader in driving exceptional long-term customer and brand loyalty. Now, with its continued investments in retail media, Chewy is well-positioned to compete alongside Amazon for brand dollars. By supporting Chewy Ads offerings, Pacvue customers gain a tremendous advantage to tap into this audience, which in turn, unlocks huge opportunities to drive increased awareness and growth for brands in the pet category.”

Pacvue launched its initial Chewy Ads offerings with Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management company, to drive strategic and efficient ads management for a premium pet food brand. Pacvue enabled the brand to scale its Chewy Ads program utilizing Share of Voice (SOV) to gauge opportunity and automated rules to optimize for efficiency. As Merkle scaled the brand’s advertising via Pacvue, the average ROAS improved by 50% through capabilities like rule-based optimizations, allowing the premium pet food brand to reach more customers with its advertising dollars. By having the tools and insights to better understand the landscape and optimize budget through Pacvue, the campaign resulted in 90% average monthly sales growth for the premium pet food brand.

“Pacvue has been key to scaling our premium pet food brand’s Chewy Sponsored Products program. Sales volume and efficiency have improved notably since onboarding,” said Luc Watson, associate manager eRetail, Merkle. “Campaign management is streamlined, allowing the Merkle and client teams more time to focus on big picture strategy and optimizations. Pacvue’s unique SOV reporting has also helped inform strategy with more visibility to competition.”

The pet care category is seeing tremendous growth, and Pacvue’s innovative and comprehensive solutions enable brands and agencies to optimize campaign performance and drive sales. As recently as Black Friday, Pacvue reported a 51% jump in average daily sales YoY for the pet supplies category.

The initial launch capabilities focus on search and browse-type placements with plans to expand formats in the near future.

