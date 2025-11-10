Pacvue Partners with Amazon Ads Japan to Host Hackathon for Agencies and Brands

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the industry's first AI-powered Commerce Operating System, today announced that with sponsorship from Amazon Ads Japan to host a new event, The Pacvue | Amazon Ads Japan Hackathon, on November 20 at the Shangri La Hotel in Tokyo.

The friendly competition is designed to bring together some of the country’s most innovative agencies and brands for a one-of-a-kind learning and networking experience. Teams will compete throughout October for a $20,000 cash prize, presenting their most innovative projects and optimization strategies to a panel of judges on November 20th. The winning team will be announced during the event.

“Pacvue is recognized as one of the most advanced retail media and commerce optimization platforms, so we wanted to bring together the top operators from some of the largest agencies in Japan to showcase Pacvue at full power,” said Nate Shurilla, Head of APAC at Pacvue. “Brands and agencies will get an inside look at advanced strategies and use cases for Pacvue-driven optimization on Amazon, giving insight into how to build online market share and accelerate growth. Come join the fun and see the cutting edge in Amazon Ads optimization across multiple categories such as CPG, consumer electronics, beauty and more.”

Pacvue created the hackathon to foster collaboration, creativity and knowledge sharing among retail media professionals, showcasing advanced strategies and use cases that drive success on Amazon. The event welcomes brands and agencies across the Tokyo area, including both current Pacvue customers and interested brands and advertisers. Attendees can expect to learn from peers, gain new perspectives on digital commerce challenges and be inspired by the innovative strategies shared throughout the competition.

Amazon Ads will kick off the event with a presentation offering attendees valuable insights into the evolving retail media landscape, followed by the unveiling of the team’s “hacks.”

Event Agenda for Thursday, November 20:

3:00–3:20 PM (GMT+9): Registration

3:20–6:00 PM (GMT+9): Welcome remarks, Amazon Ads presentation, and six group presentations with judging

6:00–7:00 PM (GMT+9): Networking party





Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. To learn more and to register, please visit here .

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe – all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Discover more at www.pacvue.com .

