Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Publishes Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

LIma, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 14, 2023 - Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama announced that it has published its first report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, which were recently incorporated into the International Sustainability Standards Board Standards. In this report, the Company describes the steps taken as of June 2023 to implement its environmental strategy at the corporate level and within its subsidiaries. The report covers the management of climate change-related issues in areas such as corporate governance, business strategy, operations, risks, metrics, and aspirations among its companies.

“This report reflects our commitment to transparency, climate action, and our environmental vision established in 1Q23: to be a local leader in supporting the transition to an environmentally sustainable economy by building capabilities and knowledge that encourage sustainable businesses and by promptly managing environmental risks,” commented Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO of Credicorp. “Since the design of our corporate sustainability strategy in 2020, we have worked to strengthen our skills and knowledge related to this global challenge, which has led us to continue improving our objectives and aspirations. This effort is reflected in our annual sustainability reports, and now, in our first corporate report under the TCFD framework.”

Credicorp is committed to transparency and strong disclosure in the management of climate-related risks and opportunities, in line with its ambition to support the transition to a more environmentally sustainable economy. The TCFD report complements Credicorp’s Annual and Sustainability Report , submissions to CDP, and other environmental, social, and governance-related disclosures.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.