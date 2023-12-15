RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-12-15
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,380
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.098 %
|Lowest yield
|2.090 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.100 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|91.67
|Auction date
|2023-12-15
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,060
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|2.083 %
|Lowest yield
|2.075 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.088 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|3.85
|Auction date
|2023-12-15
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,965
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|37
|Number of accepted bids
|12
|Average yield
|2.301 %
|Lowest yield
|2.287 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.305 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|69.52