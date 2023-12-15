RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2023-12-15
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,380
Volume sold, SEK mln700
Number of bids14
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield2.098 %
Lowest yield2.090 %
Highest accepted yield2.100 %
% accepted at highest yield       91.67

 

Auction date2023-12-15
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,060
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids16 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.083 %
Lowest yield2.075 %
Highest accepted yield2.088 %
% accepted at highest yield       3.85 


Auction date2023-12-15
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,965
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids37 
Number of accepted bids12 
Average yield2.301 %
Lowest yield2.287 %
Highest accepted yield2.305 %
% accepted at highest yield       69.52 

 

 