eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

15 December 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: BJ Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Päivi Arminen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 46192/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 294 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 14.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 67 Unit price: 14.3 EUR

(4): Volume: 134 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(5): Volume: 296 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(6): Volume: 546 Unit price: 14.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 360 Unit price: 14.26 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 1700 Volume weighted average price: 14.23581 EUR

____________________________________________

Reference number: 46210/6/6

Transaction date: 2023-12-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(4): Volume: 18 Unit price: 14.32 EUR

(5): Volume: 390 Unit price: 14.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 908 Volume weighted average price: 14.32859 EUR

____________________________________________

Reference number: 46220/7/6

Transaction date: 2023-12-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 15.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 70 Unit price: 15.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 76 Unit price: 15.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 15.58 EUR

(5): Volume: 496 Unit price: 15.58 EUR

(6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 15.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 942 Volume weighted average price: 15.58251 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.