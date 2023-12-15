Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 07-2023
Copenhagen, December 15, 2023.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.
Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby notifies and submits the following transactions of shares:
Name: Swiss Property Ventures AG, Switzerland
Swiss Property Ventures AG is closely related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities as Swiss Property Ventures AG is ultimately owned by Martin A. Märki, CFO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S and Keld Ostergaard, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest AG (100% owned subsidiary of Swiss Properties Invest A/S)
Issuer: Swiss Properties Invest A/S
LEI-code: 636700W3Y3309V1FFE44
ISIN-code: DK0061805660
Type of securities: Shares
Type of transaction: Buy
Date of transaction: December 14th, 2023
Place of transaction: OTC
Amount of shares: 32’100
Share price: 108.5 DKK
Total amount: 3’482’850 DKK
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
T: +45 3345 1000
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/