Prosafe SE: Results of the subsequent offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Prosafe SE (the “Company” or “Prosafe”) on 29 November 2023 announcing the submission of a prospectus dated 29 November 2023 (the “Prospectus”) and the subsequent offering (the “Subsequent Offering”) of up to 1,333,333 new shares (the “Offer Shares”) in the Company, at a subscription price of NOK 60 per share.

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expired on 15 December at 16:30 hours (CET). By the end of the subscription period, the Company had received valid subscriptions for 516,619 Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering. A total of 516,619 Offer Shares will be allocated based on subscription rights in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus dated 29 November 2023.

The Company raised NOK 30,997,140 in gross proceeds through the Subsequent Offering.

Notifications of allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be available via each subscriber's VPS account on or about 18 December 2023. The due date for payment of the Offer Shares is on 19 December 2023.

The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before they have been fully paid and the share capital increase pertaining to the Subsequent Offering has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE ").

Please see the Prospectus for more information about the Subsequent Offering. The Prospectus, including a subscription form, is made electronically available at www.paretosec.com/transactions and www.sb1markets.no/transaksjoner/



ADVISORS

Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets (the "Managers") acts as managers in the Subsequent Offering.



Ro Sommernes advokatfirma DA is acting as legal advisor to the Company.



Stavanger, 15 December 2023

Prosafe SE

For more information, please contact:



Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.