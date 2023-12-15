Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on January 26, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2024.



“Winnebago Industries continues to execute against our strong strategic plan including amplifying investments that nurture the long-term health, vitality and value proposition of our enterprise,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to be resilient and remain a source of optimism for our future.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 38 quarters.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.