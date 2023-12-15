CAPREIT Announces December 2023 Distribution and Special Non-Cash Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today its December 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The December 2023 distribution will be payable on January 15, 2024 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023.



CAPREIT also announced that it has declared a special non-cash distribution of $0.49 per Unit, payable in Units of CAPREIT (the “Additional Units”) on December 29, 2023 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023 (the “Special Distribution”). The Special Distribution is being made to distribute to Unitholders a portion of the capital gain realized by CAPREIT from transactions completed during the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2023, and will therefore be in the form of a capital gain to Unitholders for Canadian income tax purposes.

Throughout the year, as part of an active capital reallocation strategy focused on the optimization of its portfolio, CAPREIT disposed of certain older, non-core properties. Combined with continued increases in operating income, this has resulted in estimated total taxable income (including capital gains) for the year ending December 31, 2023 exceeding distributions paid. Taxable Canadian-resident Unitholders will generally be required to include their proportionate share of CAPREIT’s income and net taxable capital gain, as allocated and designated by CAPREIT, in computing their respective income for the tax year that includes the year end of CAPREIT (i.e., December 31, 2023).

The non-cash Special Distribution will be paid at the close of business on December 29, 2023 through the issuance of the Additional Units. The Additional Units will have a fair market value equal to the dollar amount of the Special Distribution, which will be based on the closing price of the Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 29, 2023.



Immediately after the payment of the Special Distribution, the issued and outstanding Units of CAPREIT, including the Additional Units, will be consolidated such that the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Units immediately following the Special Distribution will be the same as the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Units of CAPREIT immediately before the Special Distribution (the “Consolidation”). Accordingly, each Unitholder immediately following the Consolidation will hold the same number of Units as such Unitholder held immediately before the Special Distribution. For Unitholders who are residents of Canada for federal income tax purposes, the amount of the Special Distribution will increase the adjusted cost base of Unitholders’ consolidated Units. Unitholders who are not resident in Canada for Canadian federal income tax purposes may be subject to applicable withholding taxes in connection with the payment of the Special Distribution.

CAPREIT cautions that the foregoing comments are not intended to be, and should not be construed as, legal or tax advice to any Unitholder. CAPREIT recommends that Unitholders consult their own tax advisors regarding the income tax consequences to them of this anticipated Special Distribution and related Unit consolidation.

