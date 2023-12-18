EvenMix Introduces Revolutionary Anti-Contamination IBC Mixer

Columbia Station, OH, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix®, the true mixing technology, is pleased to introduce its revolutionary anti-contamination IBC mixer. The IBC tote mixer (no motor) comes with a shaft capture block to retain and hold the shaft when it is not mounted to the motor. The folding blade, when coupled with an air drive and electric drive, can mix the liquids quickly and completely without introducing air. Facilities can use several of these mixers for each of their liquids and a single drive to move from one tote to another. The mixer is light in weight, weighing about 9 pounds with an air drive and 12 pounds with an electric drive.



The anti-contamination IBC mixer comes with superior mixing capability. It is designed to mix liquids both vertically and horizontally. The powerful mixer has been tested up to 50,000 cps. Made up of 316 stainless steel, the tool is non-reactive to the fluids it is mixing. It comes with a 6" cap, but customers can request 9" or above caps. The key features of the tote mixer are superior mixing with patented EvenMix blades, creating a homogenous mix, and 3D mixing with a mixed-flow blade. It is portable and weighs about 2 pounds with easy handling. It is super easy to install and compatible with various liquids.

The design of the anti-contamination IBC mixer is the same as that of the regular IBC mixer. However, the mixing blade is not attached to the EvenMix® air or electric drive, as it can be removed or attached as needed. The mixing blade works as an independent unit from the drive and is attached to the lid, making it the most flexible blade in the market. The best thing is that these blades are total value for money as they are reusable. Quality and handling are the top priorities for the company while designing new mixing blades and mixing products.

The tote mixer design also includes the mixed-flow blade, wherein the liquids undergo vertical mixing like never before. The patented technology used in the IBC tote mixer allows the contents to be evenly mixed, irrespective of the size of the container. From food to chemicals, the mixed-flow blade can mix everything. Backed by heavy-duty power, the 6/10 HP air motor is completely flexible. The operators can use several of the EvenMix® tote mixers with just a single motor and move the mixer from tote to tote. In short, this mixer guarantees reliable performance and is the only mixed-flow blade that provides vertical mixing.

To learn more, visit https://evenmix.com/product/ibc-anti-contamination-folding-mixer/.

EvenMix® is the leading manufacturer and supplier of IBC tote mixers, drum mixers, clamp mount mixers, and tank mixers, which can be used in various applications, including agriculture, beverage, chemical processors, ink paint & coatings, lawn tree & mulch, oil gas and mining, personal care and CBD, polymer adhesive and resin, and water treatment industries.

