North America Oral Health Probiotics Market Forecast Report 2023-2030, Featuring BioGaia, OraTicx, NatureWise, Revitin, ProDentim and More

The North America oral health probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 209.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market has been experiencing robust growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the heightened awareness of the critical link between oral health and overall well-being. With increasing knowledge about how oral hygiene impacts systemic health, consumers proactively seek ways to maintain healthy mouths.



A significant trend in the market is the shift toward natural and preventive oral care solutions. Probiotics, characterized by their ability to promote a balanced oral microbiome, have gained popularity as a natural approach to oral health. Consumers are increasingly inclined to invest in products that prevent dental issues rather than merely addressing them when they arise. As a result, manufacturers have been actively researching and developing innovative oral care products that incorporate probiotics, giving rise to a new wave of offerings.



Marketing and education have played a crucial role in adopting probiotic oral products. Companies are actively promoting the benefits of these products, and dental professionals are recommending them to patients. This concerted effort has heightened consumer interest and trust in probiotic-based oral solutions. Regarding product innovation, manufacturers have introduced a range of probiotic oral care items, including toothpaste, mouthwash, chewing gum, lozenges, dental floss, and supplements. These products cater to various preferences and needs, offering consumers diverse options to enhance their oral hygiene routines.



North America Oral Health Probiotics Market Report Highlights

In terms of form, oral health probiotic tablets held the largest revenue share in 2022. Oral care tablets are compact and easy to carry, making them highly convenient for on-the-go use. Unlike traditional toothpaste or mouthwash, which can be bulky and require a water source, oral care tablets can be used anywhere, anytime, with minimal fuss. This convenience appeals to consumers with busy lifestyles or those who travel frequently

The toothpaste form segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Toothpaste manufacturers offer various formulations to cater to various oral care needs. This includes toothpaste for sensitive teeth, whitening, gum health, and more. Consumers can choose toothpaste that aligns with their specific oral health concerns, making it a versatile and customizable option

Based on end-user, human oral health probiotics held the largest market share in 2022. Growing awareness of the importance of oral health in overall well-being has prompted consumers to pay more attention to their oral care. They understand that maintaining a healthy mouth can positively affect their overall health, including reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other systemic conditions

Sales through online channel are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. Online retailers often provide more oral care products than brick-and-mortar stores. Consumers can easily explore various brands, formulations, and specialty products, enabling them to find specific products that meet their oral care needs and preferences

Mexico is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. There is a growing awareness of the importance of oral health among the Mexican population. As people become more informed about the links between oral health and overall well-being, they are increasingly motivated to invest in oral care products and dental services

