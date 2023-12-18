Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preimplantation Genetic Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, and technological advancements in genetic analysis. However, the high procedural costs associated with preimplantation genetic testing may restrain the market growth.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Procedure Type, Technology, Product, Application, Type of Cycle, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples Key Market Driver Declining fertility rate

Based on procedure type, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into preimplantation genetic screening and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. The preimplantation genetic screening segment accounted for the largest share of the preimplantation genetic testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as greater awareness and acceptance of genetic screening techniques among prospective parents and increasing maternal age.

Based on technology, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into PCR, NGS, FISH, CGH, and SNP segments. Next-generation sequencing segment is expected to dominate the preimplantation genetic testing market falling prices of sequencing, rapidly increasing penetration of NGS in diagnostics, and increasing use of these systems in fertility clinics and research institutes for preimplantation genetic diagnosis and preimplantation genetic screening.

On the basis of product and service, the preimplantation genetic diagnosis and screening market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. In 2022, the reagents and consumables segment dominated this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of preimplantation genetic diagnoses and preimplantation genetic screening procedures performed worldwide.

On the basis of region, the global preimplantation genetic testing market is categorized into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW segments. North America holds the largest market share in 2022 due to the increasing government funding for genetic testing, and declining fertility rates. Other factors driving the demand for North America market include rising infertility among women in the US due to the growing prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), the growing incidence of reproductive diseases such as chlamydia, and the increasing age of first-time pregnancy.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Revvity (US)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Qiagen (Germany)

Vitrolife (Sweden)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc (UK)

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited (UK)

Yikon Genomics (China)

Shiva Scientific Company (India)

Nanjing Superyears Gene Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Medicover Genetics (Germany)

Medgenome (India)

Fulgent Genetics (US)

Invicta Genetics (Poland)

Genea Limited (Australia)

Scigene Corporation (US)

Bioarray S.L. (Spain)

Unimed Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (China)

Genemind Biosciences Co. Ltd. (China)

Berry Genomics (China)

Bangkok Genomics Innovation (Thailand)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the Preimplantation genetic testing market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional Split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Procedure Type Split

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Technology Split

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Product Split

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Application Split

Aneuploidy

Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

Single Gene Disorders

X-Linked Disorders

HLA Typing

Gender Identification

Type of Cycle Split

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

End-user Split

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Industry Recent Developments:

In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) launched two new NGS-based test kits to support preimplantation genetic testing-aneuploidy (PGT-A), commonly used in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) research.

In 2022, The Cooper Companies, Inc. (US) released the addition of Parental QC, Genetic PN check, and Origin of Aneuploidy to PGT-A testing as PGT-Complete.

In 2021, Vitrolife (Sweden) acquired Igenomix (Spain), a leader in reproductive genetic testing services primarily for IVF clinics.

