Positive Results Drive Foresight Into Commercialization Agreement with Leading Global Defense Company Elbit Systems Securing up to $4 Million in Revenue

Ness Ziona, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, achieved a significant commercialization milestone. The Company secured an exclusive agreement with Elbit Systems Ltd, (“Elbit”) a leading global defense company following the impressive results of its image-processing software solution. This collaboration is anticipated to generate revenues of up to $4 million over a five-year period, with a minimum of $1 million in guaranteed revenues.

As previously announced on July 17, 2023, the agreement is a testament to the success of Foresight's innovative technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Elbit will exclusively market and commercialize Foresight’s software globally. The solution will be offered as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous platforms for unmanned combat and security ground vehicles, as well as a solution for the defense, paramilitary, and homeland security markets.

Foresight's software, which has demonstrated outstanding performance and reliability, will be offered to Elbit’s end customers as a vital component in enhancing vehicle safety and autonomy. Each software license is expected to be priced at several thousand U.S. dollars, reflecting its high value in the market.

Foresight will provide comprehensive support, maintenance, and customization services, further solidifying the relationship with its defense partner and ensuring customer satisfaction.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

