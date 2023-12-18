Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 8/12/2023 38,900 533.91 20,769,039 Monday, 11 December 2023 2,000 539.90 1,079,800 Tuesday, 12 December 2023 2,000 534.71 1,069,420 Wednesday, 13 December 2023 2,000 537.70 1,075,400 Thursday, 14 December 2023 2,000 545.86 1,091,720 Friday, 15 December 2023 2,000 544.76 1,089,520 In the period 11/12/2023 - 15/12/2023 10,000 540.59 5,405,860 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 15/12/2023 48,900 535.27 26,174,899 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,023,076 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments