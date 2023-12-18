Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 8/12/202338,900533.9120,769,039  
Monday, 11 December 20232,000539.901,079,800  
Tuesday, 12 December 20232,000534.711,069,420  
Wednesday, 13 December 20232,000537.701,075,400  
Thursday, 14 December 20232,000545.861,091,720  
Friday, 15 December 20232,000544.761,089,520  
In the period 11/12/2023 - 15/12/202310,000540.595,405,860  
Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 15/12/202348,900535.2726,174,899  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,023,076 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

