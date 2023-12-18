Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8/12/2023
|38,900
|533.91
|20,769,039
|Monday, 11 December 2023
|2,000
|539.90
|1,079,800
|Tuesday, 12 December 2023
|2,000
|534.71
|1,069,420
|Wednesday, 13 December 2023
|2,000
|537.70
|1,075,400
|Thursday, 14 December 2023
|2,000
|545.86
|1,091,720
|Friday, 15 December 2023
|2,000
|544.76
|1,089,520
|In the period 11/12/2023 - 15/12/2023
|10,000
|540.59
|5,405,860
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 15/12/2023
|48,900
|535.27
|26,174,899
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,023,076 treasury shares corresponding to 7.93% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
