Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 10 July 2026197,283651.28128,486,831  
Monday, 13 July 20264,000623.382,493,523  
Tuesday, 14 July 20264,000621.812,487,257  
Wednesday, 15 July 20264,000628.722,514,896  
Thursday, 16 July 20264,000633.662,534,627  
Friday, 17 July 20264,000636.202,544,789  
In the period 13 July 2026 - 17 July 202620,000628.7512,575,092  
Accumulated until 17 July 2026217,283649.21141,061,923  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,455,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 29 2026-07-20 FBM26-41 SBB-w29 ENG
GlobeNewswire

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