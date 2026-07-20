Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 10 July 2026
|197,283
|651.28
|128,486,831
|Monday, 13 July 2026
|4,000
|623.38
|2,493,523
|Tuesday, 14 July 2026
|4,000
|621.81
|2,487,257
|Wednesday, 15 July 2026
|4,000
|628.72
|2,514,896
|Thursday, 16 July 2026
|4,000
|633.66
|2,534,627
|Friday, 17 July 2026
|4,000
|636.20
|2,544,789
|In the period 13 July 2026 - 17 July 2026
|20,000
|628.75
|12,575,092
|Accumulated until 17 July 2026
|217,283
|649.21
|141,061,923
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,455,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments