Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 10 July 2026 197,283 651.28 128,486,831 Monday, 13 July 2026 4,000 623.38 2,493,523 Tuesday, 14 July 2026 4,000 621.81 2,487,257 Wednesday, 15 July 2026 4,000 628.72 2,514,896 Thursday, 16 July 2026 4,000 633.66 2,534,627 Friday, 17 July 2026 4,000 636.20 2,544,789 In the period 13 July 2026 - 17 July 2026 20,000 628.75 12,575,092 Accumulated until 17 July 2026 217,283 649.21 141,061,923 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,455,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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