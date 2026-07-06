Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 26 June 2026 159,283 662.44 105,516,145 Monday, 29 June 2026 2,000 591.00 1,181,990 Tuesday, 30 June 2026 4,000 586.25 2,345,000 Wednesday, 1 July 2026 4,000 583.99 2,335,962 Thursday, 2 July 2026 4,000 605.89 2,423,544 Friday, 3 July 2026 4,000 607.96 2,431,832 In the period 29 June 2026 - 3 July 2026 18,000 595.46 10,718,328 Accumulated until 3 July 2026 177,283 655.64 116,234,473 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,415,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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