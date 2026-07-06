Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 26 June 2026159,283662.44105,516,145  
Monday, 29 June 20262,000591.001,181,990  
Tuesday, 30 June 20264,000586.252,345,000  
Wednesday, 1 July 20264,000583.992,335,962  
Thursday, 2 July 20264,000605.892,423,544  
Friday, 3 July 20264,000607.962,431,832  
In the period 29 June 2026 - 3 July 202618,000595.4610,718,328  
Accumulated until 3 July 2026177,283655.64116,234,473  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,415,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 27 2026-07-06 FBM26-39 SBB-w27 ENG
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