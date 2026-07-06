Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 26 June 2026
|159,283
|662.44
|105,516,145
|Monday, 29 June 2026
|2,000
|591.00
|1,181,990
|Tuesday, 30 June 2026
|4,000
|586.25
|2,345,000
|Wednesday, 1 July 2026
|4,000
|583.99
|2,335,962
|Thursday, 2 July 2026
|4,000
|605.89
|2,423,544
|Friday, 3 July 2026
|4,000
|607.96
|2,431,832
|In the period 29 June 2026 - 3 July 2026
|18,000
|595.46
|10,718,328
|Accumulated until 3 July 2026
|177,283
|655.64
|116,234,473
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,415,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.66% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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