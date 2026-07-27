Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 17 July 2026217,283649.21141,061,923  
Monday, 20 July 20261,000634.00634,000  
Tuesday, 21 July 20261,000629.00629,000  
Wednesday, 22 July 20261,000626.60626,596  
Thursday, 23 July 20261,000625.00625,000  
Friday, 24 July 20261,000629.10629,100  
In the period 20 July 2026 - 24 July 20265,000628.743,143,696  
Accumulated until 24 July 2026222,283648.75144,205,619  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,460,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.84% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-07-27 FBM26-42 SBB-w30 ENG SBB2026 Week 30
GlobeNewswire

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