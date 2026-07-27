Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 17 July 2026 217,283 649.21 141,061,923 Monday, 20 July 2026 1,000 634.00 634,000 Tuesday, 21 July 2026 1,000 629.00 629,000 Wednesday, 22 July 2026 1,000 626.60 626,596 Thursday, 23 July 2026 1,000 625.00 625,000 Friday, 24 July 2026 1,000 629.10 629,100 In the period 20 July 2026 - 24 July 2026 5,000 628.74 3,143,696 Accumulated until 24 July 2026 222,283 648.75 144,205,619 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,460,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.84% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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