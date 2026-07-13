Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 3 July 2026 177,283 655.64 116,234,473 Monday, 6 July 2026 4,000 604.00 2,416,000 Tuesday, 7 July 2026 4,000 606.85 2,427,406 Wednesday, 8 July 2026 4,000 613.46 2,453,844 Thursday, 9 July 2026 4,000 619.78 2,479,108 Friday, 10 July 2026 4,000 619.00 2,476,000 In the period 6 July 2026 - 10 July 2026 20,000 612.62 12,252,358 Accumulated until 10 July 2026 197,283 651.28 128,486,831 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,435,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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