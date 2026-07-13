Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 3 July 2026177,283655.64116,234,473  
Monday, 6 July 20264,000604.002,416,000  
Tuesday, 7 July 20264,000606.852,427,406  
Wednesday, 8 July 20264,000613.462,453,844  
Thursday, 9 July 20264,000619.782,479,108  
Friday, 10 July 20264,000619.002,476,000  
In the period 6 July 2026 - 10 July 202620,000612.6212,252,358  
Accumulated until 10 July 2026197,283651.28128,486,831  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,435,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-07-13 FBM26-40 SBB-w28 ENG SBB2026 Week 28
GlobeNewswire

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