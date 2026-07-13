Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 3 July 2026
|177,283
|655.64
|116,234,473
|Monday, 6 July 2026
|4,000
|604.00
|2,416,000
|Tuesday, 7 July 2026
|4,000
|606.85
|2,427,406
|Wednesday, 8 July 2026
|4,000
|613.46
|2,453,844
|Thursday, 9 July 2026
|4,000
|619.78
|2,479,108
|Friday, 10 July 2026
|4,000
|619.00
|2,476,000
|In the period 6 July 2026 - 10 July 2026
|20,000
|612.62
|12,252,358
|Accumulated until 10 July 2026
|197,283
|651.28
|128,486,831
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,435,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.74% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments