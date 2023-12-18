A Year at the Top: FloQast Maintains Top Ranking for all of 2023 with Release of G2’s Winter Grid Report For Financial Close Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, is proud to announce today an impressive full year of leadership at the top of the highly-acclaimed G2 Report for Financial Close Management. With the release of G2’s user-based Winter 2024 report for Financial Close Software rankings, FloQast has now earned the first-ranked position as well as received leader badges in all regional grids for five consecutive quarters. In the Winter 2024 report, users placed FloQast ahead of 25 category competitors.



FloQast also earned a number of other accolades across a variety of G2 categories, including the receipt of a Momentum Leader badge. The company took the top ranking for Best Results and Estimated ROI in the Enterprise Grid. In the Mid-Market and Enterprise Grids, it was ranked as Most Implementable. This round of achievements is just the latest proof of the impact of FloQast’s innovative technology, designed to both improve the lives of accounting teams and enhance the way they work.

"2023 has been an incredible year for FloQast as we continue to lead the way in Financial Close Management. Our sustained position at the top reflects the growing embrace of automation across organizations, not just for efficiency, but also for turning accounting into a strategic powerhouse within companies," shared Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated users who have been invaluable partners in our journey. Their willingness to share feedback has been instrumental in our continued success, and we are grateful for their ongoing support."

In the Winter 2024 grid, FloQast secured badges across a variety of categories in the Enterprise reports, including:

Overall leader

Most Implementable

Higher User Adoption

Best Relationship

Best Results

Best Est ROI

Best Usability



FloQast also secured Leader badges in all regional reports, including the Americas, EMEA, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific Grid Reports for Financial Close – a reflection of FloQast’s expanding influence among global audiences, particularly in the Australia/New Zealand market, where it opened an office earlier in 2023.

G2 calculates a product’s Financial Close Management Grid score using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence. Learn more here .

The G2 Leader status comes amid a string of accomplishments and accolades for FloQast, including the launch of free public CPE/CPD courses from FloQademy and its all-new Variance Analysis and Compliance Management Solutions , being named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies list , the launch of an all-new brand strategy , and expansion to Australia and New Zealand . This year, FloQast was also named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list , made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list , and was ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 . FloQast was also recognized by Fortune as a Top Workplace in Technology and honored on its Best Medium Workplaces list, named a “Best Place to Work” for the seventh consecutive year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and named a Great Place to Work ™ in both the US and UK.



For more information on FloQast’s G2 leadership, read our company blog . For more information and to schedule a personalized demo visit FloQast.com . For information about open positions at FloQast, visit the company careers page and follow FloQast on LinkedIn.

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.