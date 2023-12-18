Karavasta solar plant produces its first megawatt-hours

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of production of its 140-megawatt solar project, located in the Fier district of southern Albania.

With a total capacity of 140 megawatts, the Karavasta power station can generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of 220,000 people.

All of the plant's capacity is secured by long-term electricity sales contracts with public and private players.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all those involved in making this project a reality, in particular the Albanian Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, the banking consortium under the lead of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Voltalia teams”, says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,700 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

