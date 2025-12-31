Start of construction for the Artemisya hybrid cluster in Uzbekistan: storage and first wind phase

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international renewable energy player, announces the start of construction of a strategic cluster in Uzbekistan: Artemisya Storage (100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours) and Wind (100 megawatts). This milestone marks a major turning point in the development of the country’s energy storage infrastructure.

In March 20251, Voltalia signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Uzbek government during a ceremony at the Élysée Palace. This agreement was decisive for Artemisya, the first hybrid cluster in Central Asia combining solar, wind and storage.

The partnership is based on a 25-year electricity sales contract for solar and wind generation, and a 15-year contract for storage: 126 megawatts of solar, 300 megawatts of wind and 100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours of batteries.

The construction of the first phase of Artemisya – comprising 100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours of storage and the first 100-megawatt wind tranche – was launched following the signing of investment agreements on 5 December 2025 in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Once construction is complete, commissioning is scheduled in 2027.

Located in the Bukhara region, Artemisya hybrid cluster will enhance the flexibility and reliability of Uzbekistan’s power system, support the national target of reaching eight gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2026 and twelve gigawatts by 2030, and significantly reduce CO₂ emissions by promoting clean energy.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, stated: “ The launch of this project demonstrates our commitment to supporting Uzbekistan in its energy transition. With the Sarimay cluster, that started its commissioning last November, and Artemisya cluster, we are making a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s low-carbon power capacity. Hybrid solutions including storage play a key role in ensuring grid stability and optimizing the integration of renewable energy.”

Next milestone: Q4 2025 turnover, on 28 January 2026.

