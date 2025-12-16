Start of construction works for the hybrid power plant combining solar energy and storage in Sainte-Anne,

western French Guiana

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has begun site preparation work for its hybrid solar power plant, with a photovoltaic capacity of 43 megawatts and an installed battery capacity of 135 megawatt-hours in French Guiana

"The launch of construction for the Sainte-Anne power plant marks a significant milestone for Voltalia and for the energy transition in French Guiana. This innovative project, combining solar power, storage, and biofuel, addresses the growing electricity needs of western French Guiana while ensuring reliable and low-carbon energy production. We are proud to contribute to the energy supply of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni and its surrounding areas, in line with the region’s Multi-Year Energy Program (PPE). French Guiana. This project reflects our long-term commitment to the sustainable and responsible development of the region," says Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

Fully aligned with the PPE for French Guiana, this hybrid power plant combines 43 megawatts of photovoltaic panels with a lithium-ion battery storage system delivering 34 megawatts of power and a storage capacity of 135 megawatt-hours. Additionally, seven megawatts of HVO1 biofuel-powered generators will be used solely in extreme emergency situations to support the grid, thereby further securing the electricity supply in a region with a strained electrical network.

The Sainte-Anne hybrid power plant will produce around 50 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of 50,000 people in French Guiana. It will also prevent the emission of 45,300 tons of CO 2 annually.

Located in western French Guiana, the Sainte-Anne project represents a major step forward in the energy transition in French Guiana and in securing the electricity supply to western French Guiana, particularly the fast-growing conurbation of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni. The project has been designed to provide an effective response to the growing energy needs of western French Guiana, while ensuring responsible regional integration. Located close to the EDF source substation at Carrefour Margot, it is strategically placed to facilitate its connection to the electricity grid.

Site preparation work began at the end of July. Work will then continue for around three years, with commissioning scheduled for 2028.

Next on the agenda: Q4 turnover 2025, on January 28, 2026 (post-closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 HVO: Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. The HVO used at the Sainte Anne power plant will be sourced from sustainable and renewable origins in accordance with the current RED regulation (used cooking oils, residual oils, and animal fats).

Attachment