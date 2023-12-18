New York, USA, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebiotics Ingredients Global Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of ~10% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The prebiotic ingredients market is experiencing noteworthy growth, propelled by various factors such as the increasing demand for prebiotics as a key dietary supplement ingredient. Furthermore, the surge in consumer spending on healthcare products, driven by growing health concerns among the younger population, and the rising incidence of lactose intolerance, gastric spasm, flatulence, nausea, gas diarrhea, and other digestive disorders, contribute significantly to this remarkable market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Prebiotics Ingredients Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global prebiotics ingredients market during the forecast period.

Notable prebiotics ingredients companies such as BENEO, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Sensus (Cosun), COSUCRA., Nexira, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Prenexus Health., Cargill, Incorporated, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Ingredion., Tereos SA, Dow, Kerry Group plc., Roquette Frères., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, AIDP, SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Thera-Plantes Inc., Taiyo International, SOLACTIS, and several others, are currently operating in the prebiotics ingredients market.

and several others, are currently operating in the prebiotics ingredients market. In June 2022, FrieslandCampina Ingredients , a global functional ingredient supplier, announced the latest launch of a product under its Biotis brand, Biotis GOS-OP High Purity. FrieslandCampina Ingredients specifically developed the prebiotic to drive innovation in the growing gut health supplements market. Boasting a galactooligosaccharides (GOS) content of over 90%, Biotis GOS-OP High Purity is the company’s purest prebiotic ingredient.

Prebiotics Ingredients Overview

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers and compounds that promote the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system. These specialized ingredients serve as a nutritional substrate for the probiotic microorganisms, primarily the friendly bacteria residing in the gut. Unlike probiotics, which are live bacteria, prebiotics are essentially food for these beneficial microbes. Common examples of prebiotic ingredients include inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and galactooligosaccharides (GOS), among others. These substances are found in various foods such as certain fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The consumption of prebiotics has been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved gut health, enhanced immune function, and the potential to prevent certain diseases. As our understanding of the gut microbiome continues to evolve, prebiotics play a crucial role in supporting the balance and diversity of beneficial bacteria in the digestive system, contributing to overall well-being.





Prebiotics Ingredients Market Insights

In the global prebiotic ingredients market, North America is poised to claim the largest share, a trend expected to persist from 2023 to 2028. This dominance can be attributed to escalating demand driven by the region’s increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. Factors such as a surge in prebiotic ingredient launches, a rising preference for fortified foods among consumers, a flurry of ingredient launches, and more collectively contribute to the flourishing prebiotic ingredients market in North America. Additionally, the concentration of major players, including Dow Inc. and Ashland Global Holdings Inc., in the United States is anticipated to drive production, manufacturing, and overall demand for prebiotic ingredients.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Dynamics

The prebiotics ingredients market is experiencing significant growth driven by several factors. These include the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal tract diseases such as constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease, and similar conditions on a global scale. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent irritable bowel syndrome cases in the 7MM were approximately 31 million in 2022.

Additionally, the expansion of cultivation and harvesting of natural herbs rich in prebiotics is anticipated to be a key driver for prebiotics ingredients market growth. The heightened investment in research and development (R&D) by industry players aiming to innovate and introduce new ingredients, coupled with a growing consumer willingness to invest in premium-priced food products featuring prebiotic elements for active health management, has empowered manufacturers to spearhead initiatives in this space. Furthermore, strategic initiatives undertaken by key players have contributed to a surge in demand for prebiotic ingredients in the market.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that challenges such as complications associated with excessive prebiotic consumption, elevated manufacturing costs, and other potential impediments may pose obstacles to the sustained growth of the prebiotic ingredients market throughout the forecast period (2023–2028).

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Assessment

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segmentation Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segmentation By Type: Inulin, Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS), Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS), and Others Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segmentation By Application: Infant Formula, Fortified Food And Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, and Others Prebiotics Ingredients Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

