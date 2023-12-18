Good Giving: ImpactLife blood donors support food banks

Davenport, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donors who give blood with ImpactLife this holiday season can help provide funding for food banks in addition to supporting the region’s blood supply. Now through December 31, ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors with a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or equivalent value donation to support food banks in the blood center’s four-state service region.

While the rate of blood donation may decrease during the holiday season, the need for lifesaving blood components remains constant. All eligible donors are urged to schedule an appointment to give blood at an ImpactLife donor center location or mobile blood drive. To schedule, please call (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

"With our Good Giving promotion, we're offering donors the opportunity to increase the impact of their donation," said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing for ImpactLife. "We know volunteer donors want to do all they can to support their community. Supporting food needs as well as the blood supply is a great way to give back at this critical time of year."

Through Dec. 31, all donors who come to give blood at ImpactLife donation centers and mobile blood drives will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of a gift card or equivalent value donation to support food banks. The value of the gift card or donation will vary depending on the type of donation procedure (for example, whole blood, platelets, or Double Red Cell).

Donations made through December 31

Whole blood donation (all locations) $20 gift card or donation

Double red cell donation or plasma only donation $25 gift card or donation

Platelet donation (and the donor has given platelets 2+ times previously with ImpactLife) $25 gift card or donation

Platelet donation (and it is the donor's first or second attempt to ever give platelets with ImpactLife) $50 gift card or donation

FIRST lifetime registration (all types) with ImpactLife (all locations) $50 gift card or donation



“This is such a wonderful partnership,” said Nancy Renkes, President & CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “We are extremely grateful to ImpactLife and their donors and love the creativity philanthropic nature of this campaign. The best ideas are ones where everyone benefits, and this falls into that category.”

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services and emergency services providers to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. (See a map of the ImpactLife service region.) ImpactLife operates 23 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

