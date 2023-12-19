Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Successful Production Test Utilizing a Two Strain Hybrid System

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, today announces that it has successfully completed the first pilot production test using a new two strain hybrid system.



The two strain hybrid system was successfully tested using an early version of Kraig Labs' new hybrid production model slated for trials this spring. The pre-trial test of the early version of the hybrids was conducted in order to obtain preliminary data before moving to the next step. The Company's analysis of the first generation of early production hybrids confirms their increased vigor and significantly increased cocoon size.

"This early version of our hybrid system was tested specifically to confirm that we are on track for our spring trials," said company CEO and Founder Kim Thompson. "The resulting silkworms as well as the resulting cocoons, were the largest I have ever seen in our production. This is critical,” Thompson continued, “because cocoon size translates directly to increased silk yield and production efficiency. In my view, silkworm size is also a very good indicator of silkworm health. We needed to see good results before committing resources to the upcoming field trials. These results greatly exceed our expectations. Just as significantly, we have been doing a lot of work and research to improve the robustness of our stains. This preliminary data strongly suggests that we are hitting that target as well.”

This advancement in the Company's commercialization of recombinant spider silk will significantly increase silk production per rearing cycle and will likely improve the quality of the finished silk.

The Company is now planning to transition all of its spider silk production to a two strain hybrid model in the near term. The Company hopes to be able to utilize even more advanced hybrids before the end of the upcoming field trials.

