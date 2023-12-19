IBN Upgrades Servers via Google Cloud and C3D Machines

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its server upgrade on the Google Cloud Platform, continuing IBN’s commitment to technological innovation and digital engagement solutions that deliver convincing results for IBN client-partners.



IBN will upgrade to Google’s new C3D Servers for no additional charge and with no downtime or client involvement. The company is migrating from current servers to the new C3D machines because they are considerably more powerful and reliable and offer consistent performance and improved isolation and security.

IBN assessments demonstrated that the C3D machine's response time to be anywhere from 20-50 percent faster than the average response time of their current architecture. C3D speed is enhanced by unlimited IO throughput, newer CPUs with higher clock speeds and the ability to utilize up to 360 vCPUs and 3 TB of DDR5 memory.

With 17+ years of successful corporate, consumer and lifestyle public relations experience, IBN has consistently utilized cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled digital engagement.

Upgrading to the new C3D machines is another major advancement for IBN, for its proprietary platform solutions, and most importantly for its client partners.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

