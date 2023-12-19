Big Sky Medical Secures Unanimous Approval from Dallas City Council for Rezoning of Pyramids South Tower to Accommodate Medical Tenancy





DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant milestone for healthcare real estate, Big Sky is thrilled to announce the unanimous approval from the Dallas City Council for the rezoning of Pyramids South Tower, marking a pivotal move to include medical tenancy within this iconic structure. The original building was intended for Allegiance Telecom which declared bankruptcy in 2003, and never occupied the complex. In 2005, the North Tower was rezoned to medical and occupied by Baylor Scott & White and Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.



Today’s approved rezoning opens doors for transformative healthcare services within the Pyramids North Tower, which boasts over 145,000 square feet of dynamic space. Coupled with its sister asset, Pyramids South Tower, the combined project will be nearly 300,000 square feet of medical clinics becoming one of the largest medical complexes in North Texas. This conversion completes the link between Baylor in the South Tower and the Carroll Clinic Center to the north. Big Sky has retained Russ Johnson and Chris Wright with JLL to help with the leasing efforts.

"We are honored by the unanimous support from the Dallas City Council, recognizing the importance of bringing advanced medical services to the heart of our community," stated Jason Signor, Founder and CEO of Big Sky Medical. "This achievement aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine healthcare spaces and contribute to the well-being of the residents we serve."

The Pyramids North Tower, with its rich history, will now evolve into a hub of medical excellence, fostering innovation, collaboration, and top-notch patient care in the heart of one of the nation’s top MSAs.

At Big Sky, we leverage our deep understanding of healthcare delivery to produce unique opportunities which result in quality deal flow with superior returns. Although we tenaciously (strive to) outperform our peers, we value people and integrity first and foremost; Big Sky is more than just an investment management firm, we are a relationship firm.

