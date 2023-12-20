Solvay 2024 Financial Calendar

Regulated information
Brussels, December 20, 2023, 08:30 CET
Solvay today publishes its 2024 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.
|Event
|Date
|Full year 2023 earnings
|March 13, 2024
|First quarter 2024 earnings
|May 7, 2024
|Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting
|May 28, 2024
|First half year 2024 earnings
|July 31, 2024
|First nine months 2024 earnings
|November 6, 2024
Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings’ season.
