BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada for the 2023 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2023 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 28, 2023, for all funds. The record date for the 2023 annual distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2024. BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2023, on or about December 27, 2023, for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 28, 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.99942
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.25095
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.00000
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.35342
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF1.71340
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP1.59239
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.00000
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.00000
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.58689
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.93400
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.00000
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.73118
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.00000
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.64248
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.76924
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.00000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.00000
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW3.07116
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.00000
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.00000
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.00000
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.00000
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.00000
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.00000
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.61720
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.00000
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.00000
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.00000
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.00000
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP0.23500
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.00000
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.00000
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV1.01601
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.30859
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.23094
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.75201
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.00000
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.00000
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.72141
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.00000
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG1.14141
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.41609
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.00000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.00000
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.00000
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.13149
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM0.00000
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.00000
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.00000
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.00000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00000
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.00000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.00000
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.00000
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK0.00000
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.00000
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.25610
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.00000
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.00000
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.00000
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.14750
iShares India Index ETFXID0.00000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.00000
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.19223
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD1.02585
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU2.49131
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U1.86794
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.86013
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.00000
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.00000
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ3.24377
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU0.00000
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U0.00000
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.00000
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.00000
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.00000
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.00000
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.00000
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST2.04103
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.00000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.00000
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.00000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.00000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.00000
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.00000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.27830
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.29479
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.00000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.00000
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.00000
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

