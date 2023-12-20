Ivans Recognized in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Milwaukee, WI., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that the company has been named a Bronze winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year – Medium Category in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

“As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details,” said Best in Biz Awards staff. “Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities.”

The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

“We're thrilled to be recognized in the 13th annual Best in Biz awards, proudly standing as the only winner in our category from the insurance industry,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “This award is a testament to our investment in innovation and Ivans role in bringing the independent agencies, carriers, MGAs and solution providers closer together to ignite more efficiency and business growth.”

# # #

The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.