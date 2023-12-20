Navios South American Logistics Inc. Announces the Date for the Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios South American Logistics Inc. ("Navios Logistics") announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Logistics' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Logistics website at www.navioslogistics.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Logistics Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1. 800.225.9448

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9708

Conference ID: NSALQ323

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.888.214.9520

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.4932



This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Logistics website, www.navioslogistics.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios South American Logistics Inc.

Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the southeastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics, please visit its website: www.navioslogistics.com.

IR Contact

Phone: +1 212-906-8646

Email: investors@navios-logistics.com