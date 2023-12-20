Embark on the Voyage of a Lifetime with UXUY’s Project Columbus!

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1492, Christopher Columbus, adorned in a Tricorn Hat, charted a course across the Atlantic, marking the beginning of an era steeped in maritime trade and economic rivalries. The spirit of exploration and perseverance, encapsulated in Columbus’s timeless words — , “You can never cross the ocean unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore” — continues to echo through the ages.

From the Middle Ages to the present, voyages have been synonymous with boundless wealth and hope. Dear navigators, the time has come to embark on your great journey! UXUY proudly presents Project Columbus — a quest for the next wealth story, where BTC and ORDI’s potential 10,000-fold increase awaits, and you have the chance to take part.

The Treasure Map Unveiled:

UXUY is now officially launching Project Columbus, calling forth navigators to seek new riches. This treasure map is not for the faint-hearted; it’s a call to warriors and history-makers. Before setting sail, don the UXUY TricornHat, the symbol of your readiness for adventure.

TricornHat for the Bold:

Attention, brave navigators! 999 adventurers will be chosen to receive the TricornHat, a crucial passport for rewards and activities. Like Columbus, wear it high as you embark on this extraordinary journey.

Qualify by Meeting Conditions:

To be part of this round, meet these conditions:

Join the event on QuestN: https://app.questn.com/quest/851699778274754867





Legendary Treasure Awaits:



As the ancient battleship “Black Pearl” sets sail again, we’re doing something different this time. Join us in the search for legendary treasures. Participate in challenges, gather your crew, and, as a captain, receive a magical Legendary Treasure Chest filled with exclusive privileges, airdrops, and more.

Explore Rare Lightning Addresses:

Bet your energy on the most promising places during this voyage — the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Exchange Legendary Treasure Chests for rare lightning addresses (e.g., hello@uxuy.com) and unveil the lavish world of DID with a six-digit lightning address.

Earn Columbus Points:

Complete your mission and earn Columbus Points; these are the keys to your next journey.

This voyage is beyond treasures. It’s the greatest adventure of your life. Set sail today, wear your Tricorn hat, and discover wealth with UXUY.

Learn more at [uxuy.com]

About UXUY

UXUY, incubated by Binance Labs, is a next-generation decentralized multi-chain trading platform based on MPC & AA wallets. Adhering to the concept of “Your Crypto, You Control”, UXUY actively participates in the construction Bitcoin Layer2 ecosystem. UXUY provides traders with instant cross-chain trading services for digital currencies and encrypted assets between public chains. It has currently been connected to Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Tron, Optimism, Arbitrum, Avalanche-C, Fantom, Linea, Base, etc. Public chain and Layer 2. By establishing an intent-centered social trading function and creating an aggregated liquidity pool around stablecoins, the universal Gas solution — GasPool, provides users with a CEX-like trading experience. Dedicated to helping users “Follow the Smart Money”, UXUY significantly lowers the barriers to social transactions on the chain.

UXUY launches Columbus Program and embarks on a journey of wealth with brave navigators, Where 100x Happens!