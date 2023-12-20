Gray Promotes Bruce Austin to General Manager of WVLT and WBXX in Knoxville, Tennessee

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its appointment of Bruce Austin as the next General Manager of WVLT and WBXX, the local CBS and CW affiliates, in Knoxville, Tennessee.



For the past five years, Bruce Austin has served as the General Manager at WALB-TV (NBC), WGCW (CW) and WTSG (Telemundo) in Albany, Georgia. Previously, he served as the stations’ General Sales Manager for ten years. A native of Southwest Georgia, Bruce grew up watching WALB-TV, which Gray put on the air in 1954. Under his leadership, the operation expanded its local service and added additional local programming. In 2020, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters recognized WALB as its Station of the Year.

Bruce serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and the Albany/Dougherty Co. Military Affairs Committee. He also serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for Horizons Cancer Coalition. He begins his new position on January 2, 2024.





About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

