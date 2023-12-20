Press Release – Paris, December 20, 2023

Danone publishes its Climate Transition Plan

After the release of its Danone Impact Journey in February 2023, Danone published today its Climate Transition Plan, available on Danone’s website.

This plan details Danone’s roadmap to reach its 2030 1.5°C science-based targets and sets the Company on the pathway to achieve Net-Zero emissions by 2050 across its entire value chain. It also addresses the challenges that need to be overcome, involving its partners and its consumers.

This publication is a significant step in the roll-out and communication of Danone’s climate strategy, following the validation by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in December 2022 of its near-term GHG reduction targets, aligned with a 1.5°C pathway on all its scopes.

