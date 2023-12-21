Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Directorate Change

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 January 2024, Raymond Abbott shall be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors and that Michael Gray shall assume the position as Chair. Raymond shall continue to hold the position of Non-Executive Director until the Company’s 2024 AGM, at which he shall then retire as a director after having served as Chair of the Board since 2017.

Kavita Patel shall be appointed as Deputy Chair of the Board and shall assume the roles of Chair of Nomination Committee, and Management Engagement and Remuneration Committee. These changes support smooth transitions and the Company’s succession planning.

Gaynor Coley shall continue to hold the title of Chair of the Audit Committee.





