Nexstim Receives Order for Two NBS 6 Systems from Distributor

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) announces having received an order for two NBS 6 systems from a distributor company.

Nexstim released the NBS 6 system earlier in 2023 in the EU and the United States. Developed in collaboration with Nexstim’s customers, the NBS 6 system makes the company’s clinically established, e-field navigated TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology more user-friendly than ever before. The NBS 6 system is currently approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States and EU as well as for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain in the EU. More information on the NBS 6 system is available on Nexstim’s website at https://www.nexstim.com/healthcare-professionals/nbs-6.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “The release of the NBS 6 system is a result of years of committed work from the Nexstim team. The NBS 6 software is embedded and easy to use, and the modular configuration of the system enables both tailoring the features of the system to the customer’s needs, as well as the inclusion of additional features to respond to future research and healthcare needs. We are really happy to see that key strategic objective of releasing the NBS 6 system this year 2023 has now recently realized in multiple customer and distributor orders.”

