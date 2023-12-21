Half-year report

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

HALF-YEARLY REPORT FOR THE

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

Financial Summary

30 Sep 31 Mar 30 Sep Nov 2023 2023 2022 2013 pence pence pence pence Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 48.5 51.8 58.8 100.4 Cumulative dividends paid since Nov 2013 45.5 44.5 43.0 - Total Return (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid per share) 94.0 96.3 101.8 100.4

Chairman’s Statement

I present the Company’s unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 September 2023.

Following an eventful year ended 31 March 2023 for the Company, with the main Investment Adviser changing from Downing LLP to Foresight Group LLP, the six-month period ended 30 September 2023 has been more settled from a management perspective. However, performance has been disappointing, with the UK investment environment continuing to remain challenging.

Net asset value and results

As at 30 September 2023, the Company’s NAV stood at 48.5p, a decrease of 2.3p (or 4.4%) compared to the 31 March 2023 year-end position, after adding back the 1.0p dividend paid during the period.

The loss attributable to equity shareholders for the period was £4.4 million, comprising a revenue gain of £0.2 million and a capital loss of £4.6 million.

Investment activity and performance

Over the last six months the Company has made new and follow-on investments totalling £2.4 million, as well as receiving proceeds of £3.3 million from exit events across the portfolio.

At the period end, the Company held a portfolio of 63 active investments, with 54% in unquoted growth (by value), 26% held in quoted growth and 20% in unquoted yield focused investments. A total of 31 investments are held in the quoted growth category which are either quoted on AIM, the Main Market or the AQSE Growth Market and have a value of £16.9 million. This includes one investment in new company, DXS International Plc. The 32 unquoted investments have a value of £48.9 million.

The reduction in value of the Company’s investments over the period was driven by a large reduction (£4.1 million) in the valuation of Cornelis Networks Inc., with the Company’s position being heavily diluted as a result of being unable to participate in the most recent funding round, as the portfolio company no longer meets the gross assets test in order to be VCT qualifying. Limitless Limited also experienced a decrease in valuation of £625,000, due to a co-investor remaining on the UK sanctions list. Furthermore, the valuation of the quoted portfolio fell by £1.9 million during the period, following the trend of the FTSE AIM All Share market.

Offsetting the valuation decreases above, there were some positive valuation movements seen from Carbice Limited, Cambridge Touch Technologies and FundingXchange Limited. Further details can be found in the Investment Adviser’s Report on pages 4 to 6.

Dividends

The Company has a stated policy of seeking to pay dividends equivalent to at least 4% of NAV each year. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.0p (equivalent to 2.1% of NAV at 30 September 2023) which will be paid on 2 February 2024 to Shareholders on the register as at 29 December 2023.

The above interim dividend will take the total dividends paid since the merger in November 2013 to 46.5p per share.

Running costs

Shareholders are reminded that the Company benefits from a running cost cap provided by the Investment Adviser, whereby any costs above 2.6% of net assets per annum are met by the Adviser by way of a reduction in their fees.

Special Administration of the Company’s Custodian of Quoted Assets

Since September 2020, the Company has used IBP Markets Limited ("IBP") as custodian for its quoted investments. Appointing a custodian is a requirement of the FCA, and IBP is an FCA authorised and regulated wholesale broker, providing custody services and access to equity and fixed income securities for non-retail clients (which includes the Company). On 13 October 2023, the FCA published a supervisory notice under section 55L(3)(a) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, imposing certain restrictions on IBP. On the same date, IBP applied to the High Court and special administrators were appointed. The special administrators have yet to publish an estimated outcome statement and therefore the full impact is currently unknown. The Investment Adviser is actively collaborating with the special administrators to reach a resolution and will communicate with Shareholders when further information becomes available. Whilst this is being resolved, the Company is unable to trade any of its AIM and fully listed portfolio on the quoted market.

The Investment Adviser is in regular dialogue with the special administrators. The outcome remains subject to change particularly as additional claims may be made on custody assets and client money and there remains a risk to the positions. However, considering the information made available to the Company at the date of this report, there is currently little indication that there will be a materially adverse impact to Shareholders with respect to the custody assets. The position with respect to client money remains to be determined, but total cash at IBP represented less than 1.5% of NAV as at 30 September.

Fundraising

With the uncertainty brought about by the special administration of the custodian of the Company’s quoted stocks, we have not been in a position to launch a fundraise so far this year. Once clarity is achieved on the IBP situation, the Board will be able to consider options for fundraising and will communicate this with Shareholders.

Share buybacks

The Company usually operates a policy of buying back its own shares that become available in the market, subject to regulatory and liquidity factors. The Board review these on a regular basis and will make appropriate adjustments as it sees fit.

Historically, we have been able to rely on the fact that we could liquidate part of our quoted portfolio if there was ever a shortage of cash. Unfortunately, given the IBP situation noted above, we would not currently be able to do this if required in the short term. Although our cash position remains reasonably healthy at the moment, the Board have reviewed the investment pipeline and cash flow forecast for the next 12 months and deem it prudent to be cautious with regard to the Company’s uninvested funds and not undertake any buybacks. The Board will review this decision at the end of February 2024 when the IBP situation is clearer.

Sunset clause

A “sunset clause” applies to the current approved scheme for EIS and VCT tax reliefs. This clause provides that income tax relief will expire on subscriptions made for VCT shares on or after 6 April 2025, unless the legislation is amended to make the scheme permanent, or the “sunset clause” is extended.

The UK Chancellor confirmed in the autumn statement that the government remains committed to ensuring early-stage, innovative companies have access to the investment they need to grow and develop. As a result it was announced on 22 November 2023 that the government will legislate to extend the Enterprise Investment Scheme (‘EIS’) and Venture Capital Trusts (‘VCT’) to 2035.

Directorate

It was earlier communicated that within this period, Stuart Goldsmith, the last remaining founding Director of the Company, would be stepping down from the Board. My fellow Directors and I express our gratitude for his dedicated work throughout the years. On December 12, 2022, as part of a planned succession, Atul Devani officially joined the Board, contributing his VCT experience and expertise in the technology sector, enriching the Board's capabilities going forward.

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

I am pleased to announce that Foresight Group LLP was appointed as Company Secretary effective from 1 September 2023, succeeding Grant Whitehouse. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Grant for his many years of dedication and service to the Company.

Outlook

Businesses continue to face multiple challenges in the UK and internationally. The investment team will continue to monitor the existing portfolio companies closely to ensure management address the macroeconomic challenges appropriately and have the support that they need to do so. The Board hopes to see the ventures investment team continue to leverage the full benefits of the regional office network and other resources of Foresight Group.

Chris Kay

Chairman

21 December 2023

Investment Adviser’s Report

We present our Investment Adviser’s Report for the six-month period to 30 September 2023.

Unquoted Portfolio

Investment focus

In line with the current VCT regulations, the Company focus has for some years now been on young unquoted growth businesses. This focus will continue and other areas of Thames Ventures VCT 1’s portfolio are expected to continue to reduce in size as suitable exit opportunities arise and proceeds are reinvested in the core area.

Investment activity

During the period, the Company invested a total of £1.9 million as further funding into two existing unquoted portfolio companies.

There were no investments made into new unquoted companies during the period, however, shortly after the period-end, £1.4 million was invested in a new company, Inoviv Limited. Inoviv has a long-term data play in drug discovery and trials, having developed novel precision biomarker technology which helps pharmaceutical customers run drug trials more efficiently. This investment will enable Inoviv to further accelerate their commercial plans, including facilitating the development of tests across more diseases.

The above excludes activity in the quoted portfolio, which is detailed in isolation on page 5 of this report.

The two follow-on investments are summarised as follows:

A further £1.75 million was invested into existing portfolio company, Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited, a company developing pressure sensitive multi touch technology.

A total of £150,000 was invested into Cambridge Respiratory Innovations Limited (now trading as Tidal Sense) who have developed a patent‐protected ultrahigh sensitivity handheld capnometer to provide actionable insights at the point of care for the diagnosis, monitoring and management of cardiorespiratory conditions.

There were 11 full exits of unquoted investments in the period, as summarised below:

Imagen Limited, a Software as a Service (“SaaS”) video management platform which holds both current and archive footage for major sporting organisations and news outlets. The company was sold for initial cash consideration of £1.7 million at a gain over cost of £0.7 million. There is also £0.2 million deferred consideration, taking total proceeds to £1.9 million and a total gain over cost of £0.9 million. DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of advanced Artificial Intelligence based solutions for ultrasound analysis, was also sold in the period for initial proceeds of £0.2m versus cost invested of £0.2m. There is also a deferred element of consideration meaning a gain over cost will be realised on this exit.

There were further proceeds of £0.3 million received in relation to the winding up of two investments in the unquoted yield-focused portfolio, Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited and Pearce & Saunders Limited. No further proceeds are anticipated on these investments.

Portfolio valuation

Excluding the portfolio of quoted investments, there were net valuation losses of £2.5 million over the period, which included £0.1 million of unrealised foreign exchange gains.

Eleven companies in the portfolio recorded a combined valuation gain of £3.7 million in the period. However, this was offset by a number of companies reporting combined valuation losses totalling £6.2 million. This is driven by the ongoing challenges for businesses operating in the UK and associated restriction on access to capital. The £3.7 million of uplift in valuation over the period is driven by the following investments.

Carbice Limited (£1.6 million), the developer of a suite of products based on its carbon material called Carbice Carbon which is primarily used as thermal management solutions to enable greater thermal conductivity, has continued to progress well during the period, with recurring revenues continuing to grow and continued progress on fundraising. This movement includes the impact of FX as this is a USD-denoted investment.

Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited (£862,000), a company developing pressure sensitive multi touch technology. The value of this investment was uplifted to reflect the valuation of the round which completed during the period.

FundingXchange Limited (£718,000), an SME funding platform and B2B technology provider which enables online lending. After a challenging twelve months, this company has negotiated additional funding to deliver its growth plan. The valuation of this investment has therefore been uplifted to reflect this.

Offsetting these valuation uplifts, are a number of valuation decreases across the unquoted portfolio.

Cornelis Networks, Inc. (£4.1 million) is a technology provider delivering purpose-built high-performance fabrics for High Performance Computing, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to leading commercial, scientific, academic, and government organizations. The valuation was amended to reflect a funding round which closed in the period in which Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc was unable to participate due to the company not meeting the gross assets test to be VCT-qualifying. Not participating led to a significant dilution of the Company’s stake which has been reflected in the movement in valuation. This movement includes the impact of FX as this is a USD-denoted investment.

Limitless Limited (£625,000), the developer of a crowdsourced customer service platform, was subject to a valuation reduction as a result of one of the co-investors being on the UK Sanctions List giving rise to a funding risk.

CommerceIQ Inc. (£394,000), the pioneer in helping brands win on retail ecommerce channels. Their unified platform applies machine learning and automation across marketing, supply chain, and sales operations to help brands gain market share profitably. This valuation movement is simply a reflection of current market conditions. The company continues to perform well growing revenues during the period and supported by a very strong balance sheet. This movement includes the impact of FX as this is a USD-denoted investment.

Data Centre Response Limited (£344,000), a provider of uninterruptable power supply systems. A discount has been applied to the EBITDA multiple approach to reflect the challenging market conditions which has led to an unrealised fair value loss on this investment.

There are a number of smaller valuation movements which partially offset one another for the half-year period, ultimately resulting in an additional net decrease in value of £238,000.

Quoted Portfolio

Investment focus

The Company continues to hold a portfolio of quoted investments, most of which are quoted on the AIM market. The team at Downing LLP continue to provide management services in respect of these investments under a subcontract agreement with Foresight.

Investment activity

At 30 September 2023, the quoted portfolio comprised 31 investments with a value of £16.9 million. There was only one material transaction in the period – the part sale of Tracsis plc realising a gain £548,000. The decision to take profits in this holding was to reduce the large exposure to the Company after the share price had performed well. Tracsis remains one of the larger positions in the portfolio, reflecting our confidence in this niche transport software business.

There were two investments made into quoted assets during the period: new investment DXS International Plc (£300,000) and existing investment Deepmatter Group Plc (£159,000).

Portfolio valuation

The quoted portfolio continued to be volatile in the period, following the trend of the FTSE AIM All Share market which was down 11.6%, which drove a £1.9 million fall in net valuation in the period.

Ten companies in the portfolio recorded a combined valuation gain of £0.8 million, however this was offset by a number of companies reporting combined valuation losses totalling £2.7 million. Driving the gains in the period were uplifts in Anpario Plc (£402,000) and Craneware Plc (£243,000) however material unrealised losses include Tracsis Plc (£547,000), Genincode Plc (£292,000), Libertine Holdings Plc (£254,000), Inland Homes Plc (£210,000) and Impact Healthcare REIT Plc (£210,000). The remaining portfolio recorded a total unrealised loss of £1.0 million. Whilst the companies continued to trade resiliently, this was not necessarily reflected in share prices. Since the period end, share prices have begun to recover into the December pre-Christmas trading period.

Although our view continues to be that the coming months are likely to remain challenging from a macroeconomic perspective, there is certainly renewed interest in UK smaller companies with the FTSE AIM All Share up over 9% since the beginning of November. The Investment Adviser is pleased to note that at the date of this report, the quoted portfolio had recovered by £0.7 million since the period end, representing a 4.4% uplift. We reiterate that the quoted portfolio contains good quality companies, with plenty of scope for self-help, strong balance sheets, and significant prospects for growth over the long-term which we hope will translate into an improved longer term share price performance.





Outlook

The six months to 30 September 2023 has continued to see increasingly challenging market conditions, with inflation and global interest rates still high, which has had an inevitable impact on the portfolio.

Further to this, there have been a number of events impacting the valuation of unquoted investments which have been unavoidable, as detailed above, and the volatility of the quoted portfolio remains in line with FTSE AIM All Share market trends.

Despite this, we continue to see improved performance from certain portfolio companies and anticipate this will continue. Further to this, the economic situation has recently seen its first glimpse of hope with the UK’s annual inflation rate falling sharply in October, its lowest level for two years. This being said, we are cognisant that the market has been, and will continue to be, tough for many of these companies. The portfolio companies that survive this economic turbulence may be better placed than beforehand, due to tighter cost and cash management.

We continue to expand our team to enable us to take full advantage of the opportunities we are seeing, whilst continuing to support the existing portfolio companies.

Thames Ventures Team

Foresight Group LLP

21 December 2023





Unaudited Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2023

Six months ended

30 September 2023

(Unaudited) Six months ended

30 September 2022

(Unaudited) Year ended

31 March 2023

(Audited) Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Total Note £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Income 1,065 - 1,065 2,710 - 2,710 3,031 Losses on investments 10 - (4,175) (4,175) - (3,728) (3,728) (12,351) 1,065 (4,175) (3,110) 2,710 (3,728) (1,018) (9,320) Investment management fees (449) (449) (898) (275) (275) (550) (1,598) Other expenses (376) - (376) (388) - (388) (812) Return/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax 240 (4,624) (4,384) 2,047 (4,003) (1,956) (11,730) Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities (24) 24 - (78) 78 - - Return/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders 5 216 (4,600) (4,384) 1,969 (3,925) (1,956) (11,730) Basic and diluted return per share 0.1p (2.5)p (2.4)p 1.1p (2.2)p (1.1)p (6.5)p





The total column within the Income Statement represents the Statement of Total Comprehensive Income of the Company prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards (“FRS102”). There are no other items of comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital return columns are prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued in November 2014 and updated in July 2022 by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC SORP”).









Unaudited Balance Sheet

as at 30 September 2023





Company number: 03150868













30 Sep

2023 30 Sep

2022 31 Mar

2023 £’000 £’000 £’000 Note (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Fixed assets Investments 10 65,871 81,130 71,227 Current assets Debtors 7,393 5,896 6,828 Cash at bank and in hand 13,580 20,051 15,282 20,973 25,947 22,110 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (1,077) (1,298) (1,354) Net current assets 19,896 24,649 20,756 Net assets 85,767 105,779 91,983 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 8 1,770 1,799 1,774 Capital redemption reserve 9 71 1,711 32 Share premium account 9 2,252 81,236 428 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted 9 - 16 - Special reserve 9 85,122 15,873 88,813 Capital reserve realised 9 (5,627) - - Revaluation reserve 9 3,619 6,024 2,592 Revenue reserve 9 (1,440) (880) (1,656) Equity shareholders’ funds 85,767 105,779 91,983 Basic and diluted net asset value per share 7 48.5p 58.8p 51.8p







Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 September 2023

Called up share capital Capital redemption reserve Share premium account Special reserve Capital reserve realised Revaluation reserve Revenue reserve



Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 For the six months ended 30 September 2023 At 1 Apr 2023 1,774 32 428 88,813 - 2,592 (1,656) 91,983 Total comprehensive income - - - - (5,627) 1,027 216 (4,384) Transactions with owners Dividend paid - - - (1,779) - - - (1,779) Issue of new shares 29 - 1,556 - - - - 1,585 Share issue costs - - (7) - - - - (7) Shares issued under the dividend reinvestment scheme 6 - 275 - - - - 281 Purchase of own shares (39) 39 - (1,912) - - - (1,912) At 30 Sept 2023 1,770 71 2,252 85,122 (5,627) 3,619 (1,440) 85,767





Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 March 2023

Called up share capital Capital redemption reserve Share premium account Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted Special reserve Capital reserve realised Revaluation reserve Revenue reserve Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 For the year ended 31 March 2023 At 1 April 2022 1,776 1,697 79,035 78 16,328 - 11,303 (744) 109,473 Total comprehensive income - - - - - (1,204) (11,718) 1,192 (11,730) Realisation of revaluations from previous years* - - - - - 2,438 (2,438) - - Realisation of impaired valuations - - - - - (5,445) 5,445 - - Transfer between reserves* - (1,710) (81,236) - 74,984 7,962 - - - Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - - - - (3,751) - (2,104) (5,855) Utilised in share issue - - - (78) - - - (78) Issue of new shares 43 - 2,680 - - - - - 2,723 Share issue costs - - (51) - - - - - (51) Purchase of own shares (45) 45 - - (2,499) - - - (2,499) At 31 March 2023 1,774 32 428 - 88,813 - 2,592 (1,656) 91,983





* A transfer of £nil representing previously recognised unrealised gains on disposal of investments during the period ended 30 September 2023 (year ended 31 March 2023: £2.4m) has been made from the revaluation reserve to the capital reserve -realised.

A transfer of £nil representing realised gains on disposal of investments, less the excess of capital expenses over capital income and capital dividends in the period (year ended 31 March 2023: losses £8.0m) has been made from the capital reserve - realised to the special reserve.









Unaudited Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 September 2023

Six months ended

30 Sep 2023 Six months ended

30 Sep 2022 Year ended

31 Mar 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) £’000 £’000 £’000 Cash flow from operating activities Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (4,384) (1,956) (11,730) Loss on investments 4,175 3,728 12,351 Increase/(decrease) in creditors 82 635 (60) Increase in debtors (891) (2,596) (3,529) Cash from operations Corporation tax paid - - - Net cash outflow from operating activities (1,018) (189) (2,968) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investments (2,209) (5,673) (11,758) Proceeds from disposal of investments 3,295 6,769 14,134 Proceeds from deferred consideration 419 - - Net cash inflow from investing activities 1,505 1,096 2,376 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from share issue 1,586 2,289 1,781 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted - 0 (63) (78) Share issue costs (7) (51) (51) Purchase of own shares (2,270) (729) (1,723) Equity dividends paid (1,498) (3,158) (4,911) Net cash outflow from financing activities (2,189) (1,712) (4,982) Decrease in cash (1,702) (805) (5,574) Net movement in cash Beginning of period 15,282 20,856 20,856 Net cash outflow (1,702) (805) (5,574) End of period 13,580 20,051 15,282





Summary of Investment Portfolio

as at 30 September 2023

Cost Valuation Additions / (disposals) Valuation movement in period† % of portfolio by value £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Top twenty venture capital investments (by value) Tracsis Plc* 1,297 5,541 (694) (547) 7.0% Doneloans Limited 3,631 4,146 - (10) 5.2% Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited 2,709 4,078 1,750 862 5.1% Downing Strategic Micro-cap Investment Trust Plc** 5,699 3,559 - (181) 4.5% Carbice Corporation Inc 3,020 3,532 - 1,649 4.4% Ayar Labs Inc 1,280 3,173 - 46 4.0% Baron House Developments LLP 2,695 2,961 - (57) 3.7% Hackajob Limited 2,284 2,568 - (18) 3.2% Virtual Class Limited 1,164 2,183 - (112) 2.8% Cadbury House Holdings Ltd 3,082 2,162 - - 2.7% Data Centre Response Limited 557 2,022 - (344) 2.5% Maestro Media Limited 1,320 1,868 - - 2.4% Trinny London Limited 443 1,813 - (76) 2.3% Rated People Limited 1,582 1,743 - (78) 2.2% Anpario Plc* 1,448 1,608 - 402 2.1% Parsable Inc 1,532 1,529 - 23 1.9% Vivacity Labs Limited 1,289 1,443 - - 1.8% Bulbshare Limited 749 1,349 - 67 1.7% CommerceIQ Inc 1,749 1,337 - (394) 1.7% FundingXchange Limited 1,335 1,279 - 718 1.6% 38,865 49,894 1,056 1,950 62.8% Other venture capital investments 38,772 15,977 (1,992) (6,370) 20.1% Total investments 77,637 65,871 (936) (4,420) 82.9% Cash at bank and in hand 13,580 17.1% Total investments and cash 79,451 100.0%





All venture capital investments are unquoted unless otherwise stated.

* Quoted on AIM

** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

† The valuation movement in the period includes unrealised foreign exchange gains of £110,000.





Summary of Investment Movements

For the six months ended 30 September 2023

Additions

£’000 Quoted investments DXS International Plc 300 Deepmatter Group Plc 159 459 Unquoted investments Cambridge Touch Technologies Limited 1,750 Tidalsense Limited 150 1,900 Total additions 2,359

Disposals

















Cost



Value at 31/03/23



Proceeds Valuation movement in period Realised gain/(loss) £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Quoted growth investments Tracsis Plc 146 686 694 8 548 Let's Explore Group Plc 325 276 375 99 50 Genincode Plc 26 23 18 (5) (8) 497 985 1,087 102 590 Unquoted yield focused investments Pearce & Saunders Ltd 1,122 - 172 172 (950) Downing Pub EIS ONE Limited 68 94 87 (7) 19 Pearce & Saunders Devco Ltd 84 70 - (70) (84) Quadrate Spa Ltd 372 - - - (372) Top Ten Holdings Plc 399 - - - (399) Quadrate Catering Ltd 1,500 - - - (1,500) Yamuna Renewables Limited 2,500 - - - (2,500) 6,045 164 259 95 (5,786) Unquoted growth investments Imagen Limited 1,000 1,703 1,746 43 746 DIA Imaging Analysis Limited 207 282 196 (86) (11) Ludorum Plc 177 - 7 7 (170) Live Better With Limited 990 - - - (990) 2,374 1,985 1,949 (36) (425) 8,916 3,134 3,295 161 (5,621)





Notes to the Unaudited Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 September 2023

General information

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust established under the legislation introduced in the Finance Act 1995 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom and incorporated in England and Wales.

Basis of accounting

The unaudited half-yearly financial results cover the six months to 30 September 2023 and have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023, which were prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS102”) and in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies” issued in November 2014 and updated in July 2022 (“SORP”).

The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares, securities and bank deposits. The comparative figures were in respect of the six months ended 30 September 2022 and the year ended 31 March 2023 respectively. Return per share





Weighted average

number of shares in issue Revenue return Capital loss £’000 £’000 Six months ended 30 September 2023 179,310,912 216 (4,600) Six months ended 30 September 2022 180,153,252 1,969 (3,925) Year ended 31 March 2023 179,972,333 1,192 (12,922)

Dividends paid in the period

Six months ended

30 September 2023 Year ended

31 March 2023 Revenue Capital Total Total Date paid £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 2023 Final Sep 2023: 1.0p - 1,779 1,779 - 2023 Interim Jan 2023: 1.5p - - - 2,699 2022 Final Aug 2022: 1.75p - - - 3,156 - 1,779 1,779 5,855





Basic and diluted net asset value per share

Shares in issue Net assets NAV per share No. £’000 Pence 30 September 2023 176,968,887 85,767 48.5 30 September 2022 179,899,225 105,779 58.8 31 March 2023 177,441,775 91,983 51.8

Called up share capital

Shares in issue £’000 30 September 2023 176,968,887 1,770 30 September 2022 179,899,225 1,799 31 March 2023 177,441,775 1,774

Reserves

The Special reserve is available to the Company to enable the purchase of its own shares in the market without affecting its ability to pay dividends/capital distributions.

30 Sep

2023 30 Sep

2022 31 Mar

2023 £’000 £’000 £’000 Capital redemption reserve 71 1,711 32 Share premium account 2,252 81,236 428 Funds held in respect of shares not yet allotted - 16 - Special reserve 85,122 15,873 88,813 Capital reserve realised (5,627) - - Revaluation reserve 3,619 6,024 2,592 Revenue reserve (1,440) (880) (1,656) Total reserves 83,997 103,980 90,209

Distributable reserves are calculated as follows:

30 Sep

2023 30 Sep

2022 31 Mar

2023 £’000 £’000 £’000 Special reserve 85,122 15,873 88,813 Capital reserve (5,627) - - Revenue reserve (1,440) (880) (1,656) Unrealised losses (excluding unrealised unquoted gains) (12,622) (11,434) (9,973) 65,433 3,559 77,184





Investments

Unquoted investments Quoted on Aquis Growth Market Quoted on Main Market Quoted on AIM Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening cost at 1 April 2023 60,855 48 7,216 16,074 84,193 Unrealised gains/(losses) at 1 April 2023 6,195 (47) (2,056) (1,500) 2,592 Permanent impairment losses at 1 April 2023 (15,288) - - (270) (15,558) Opening fair value at 1 April 2023 51,762 1 5,160 14,304 71,227 Movements in the year: Purchased at cost 1,900 300 - 159 2,359 Disposals - proceeds (2,208) - - (1,087) (3,295) - realised (losses)/gains on disposals* (6,211) - - 590 (5,621) Unrealised foreign exchange gains 110 - - - 110 Unrealised gains/(losses)* 3,590 (94) (391) (2,014) 1,091 Closing value at 30 Sept 2023 48,943 207 4,769 11,952 65,871 Closing cost at 30 Sept 2023 54,336 348 7,216 15,736 77,636

*Losses on investments in the Income Statement include realised gains relating to the deferred consideration receipts totalling £419,000 from ADC Biotechnology Limited (£310,000), StorageOS Inc (£89,000) and Black & White Hospitality Limited (£20,000).

* Losses on investments in the Income Statement also include unrealised gains which are a result of the deferred consideration debtor decrease of £174,000. The debtor movement reflects the recognition of amounts receivable in respect of DIA Imaging Analysis Limited (£47,000) and Imagen Limited (£156,000), offset by receipts in respect of ADC Biotechnology Limited (£310,000) and StorageOS Inc (£89,000) and FX uplifts made against balances in respect of Efundamentals Group Limited (£5,000) and StorageOS Inc (£17,000).

The fair value of investments is determined using the detailed accounting policy as shown in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. The Company has categorised its financial instruments using the fair value hierarchy as follows:

Level 1 Reflects financial instruments quoted in an active market (quoted companies and fixed interest bonds);

Level 2 Reflects financial instruments that have prices that are observable either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 Reflects financial instruments that use valuation techniques that are not based on observable market data (investments in unquoted shares and loan note investments).

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 30 Sep 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 31 Mar 2023 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Quoted on AIM 11,952 - - 11,952 14,304 - - 14,304 Quoted on Aquis 207 - - 207 1 - - 1 Quoted on main market 4,769 - - 4,769 5,160 - - 5,160 Unquoted loan notes - - 10,467 10,467 - - 10,467 10,467 Unquoted equity - - 38,476 38,476 - - 41,295 41,295 16,928 - 48,943 65,871 19,465 - 51,762 71,227





The unaudited financial statements set out herein do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The figures for the year ended 31 March 2023 have been extracted from the financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the Auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified.

11. Going concern

The Directors have reviewed the Company’s financial resources at the period end and concluded that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks.

The Directors confirm that they are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue to operate for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Directors believe that the Company continues to be a going concern and that it is appropriate to apply the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements.

12. Risks and uncertainties

Under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board is required, in the Company’s half-year results, to report on principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company over the remainder of the financial year. The lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequential behavioural changes still creates uncertainty for some businesses but has not changed the nature of these risks.

The Board has concluded that the key risks are:

(i) compliance risk of failure to maintain approval as a VCT; and

(ii) investment risk associated with investing in small and immature businesses.

The Company’s compliance with the VCT regulations is continually monitored by the Investment Adviser, who regularly reports to the Board on the current position. The Company also retains Philip Hare & Associates LLP to provide regular reviews and advice in this area.

In order to make VCT qualifying investments, the Company has to invest in small businesses which are often immature. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been significant on some portfolio companies and, in many cases, the VCT regulations restrict the Company from making further investment into these businesses, so the Investment Adviser seeks to provide whatever other support they can to these businesses, including encouraging them to take advantage of Government support that may be available. The Company also has a limited period in which it must invest the majority of its funds into VCT qualifying investments. The Investment Adviser follows a rigorous process in vetting and careful structuring of new investments, including taking a charge over the assets of the business wherever possible and, after an investment is made, closely monitoring the business.

Increasing inflation, particularly on wages and other costs has developed into an emerging risk during the period. The Investment Adviser’s close relationship with the investee companies allow it to ensure that the businesses properly assess the potential impact of increasing costs and the extent to which these may or may not be able to be passed on to the end customer.

The Board is satisfied that these approaches provide satisfactory management of the key risks.





13. Contingent liability

As outlined in the Chairman’s Statement on page 2, since September 2020, the Company has used IBP Markets Limited ("IBP") as custodian for its quoted investments. IBP is an FCA authorised and regulated wholesale broker, providing custody services and access to equity and fixed income securities for non-retail clients (which includes the Company). On 13 October 2023, the FCA published a supervisory notice under section 55L(3)(a) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, imposing certain restrictions on IBP. On the same date, IBP applied to the High Court and special administrators were appointed. The special administrators have yet to publish an estimated outcome statement and therefore the full impact is currently unknown. The Investment Adviser is actively collaborating with the special administrators to reach a resolution and will communicate with Shareholders when further information becomes available.

The Investment Adviser is in regular dialogue with the special administrators. The outcome remains subject to change particularly as additional claims may be made on custody assets and client money and there remains a risk to the positions. However, considering the information made available to the Company at the date of this report, there is currently little indication that there will be a materially adverse impact to Shareholders with respect to the custody assets. The position with respect to client money remains to be determined, but total cash at IBP represented less than 1.5% of NAV as at 30 September.

14. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the half yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with the “Statement: Half-Yearly Financial Reports” issued by the UK Accounting Standards Board as well as in accordance with FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and the half-yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place during the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

15. Copies of the unaudited half-yearly financial results will be sent to Shareholders shortly. Further copies can be obtained from the Company’s Registered Office and will be available for download from

www.foresightgroup.eu/products/thames-ventures-vct-1-plc