30/2023・Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Company announcement no. 30 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 December 2023





Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2024.





Q4 and Annual Report 2023 28 February 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 19 April 2024 Q1 2024 Report 7 May 2024 Q2 & Half-year 2024 Report 20 August 2024 Q3 2024 Report 1 November 2024





For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317





About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Attachment