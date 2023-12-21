30/2023・Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Company announcement no. 30 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 December 2023


Trifork Holding AG – Financial Calendar 2024

Trifork today publishes its financial calendar for 2024.


Q4 and Annual Report 202328 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 202419 April 2024
Q1 2024 Report7 May 2024
Q2 & Half-year 2024 Report20 August 2024
Q3 2024 Report1 November 2024


About Trifork  

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company has 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

